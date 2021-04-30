Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Under the guidance of CEO Dave Zapico, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 06 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing AMETEK, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that AMETEK, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$31b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.5m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 16% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$6.0m. This suggests that Dave Zapico is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Dave Zapico also holds US$29m worth of AMETEK stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.3m 13% Other US$7.4m US$8.9m 87% Total Compensation US$8.5m US$10m 100%

On an industry level, around 24% of total compensation represents salary and 76% is other remuneration. AMETEK sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

AMETEK, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, AMETEK, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 8.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 12%.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has AMETEK, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with AMETEK, Inc. for providing a total return of 100% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for AMETEK that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

