Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

In the past three years, the share price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 14 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Alkermes plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Alkermes plc has a market capitalization of US$3.8b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 45% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.6m. So it looks like Alkermes compensates Richard Pops in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Richard Pops also holds US$19m worth of Alkermes stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 13% Other US$7.0m US$14m 87% Total Compensation US$8.0m US$15m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Alkermes allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Alkermes plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Alkermes plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 14% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 13%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Alkermes plc Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -53% over three years, Alkermes plc shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

