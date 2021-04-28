Shareholders May Find It Hard To Justify Increasing Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GLRE) CEO Compensation For Now

Shareholders of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Simon Burton Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$311m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.9m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 53% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$650k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.1m. So it looks like Greenlight Capital Re compensates Simon Burton in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Simon Burton holds US$3.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$650k US$650k 34% Other US$1.3m US$611k 66% Total Compensation US$1.9m US$1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Greenlight Capital Re pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 51% per year. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -42% over three years, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 1 warning sign for Greenlight Capital Re that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Greenlight Capital Re is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

