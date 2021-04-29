Shareholders May Find It Hard To Justify A Pay Rise For Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBTC) CEO This Year

CEO Jack Clancy has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Jack Clancy Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$411m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.0m over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 3.2% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is US$525.9k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.1m. From this we gather that Jack Clancy is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Jack Clancy also holds US$5.9m worth of Enterprise Bancorp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$526k US$517k 51% Other US$511k US$555k 49% Total Compensation US$1.0m US$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. Enterprise Bancorp is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 21% per year. Its revenue is up 15% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 1.3%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for Enterprise Bancorp that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

