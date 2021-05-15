Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been reasonably good and CEO Chad Abraham has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 21 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Chad Abraham Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Piper Sandler Companies has a market capitalization of US$1.8b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$6.7m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 44% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$283k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.1m. This suggests that Chad Abraham is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Chad Abraham directly owns US$11m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$283k US$550k 4% Other US$6.4m US$4.1m 96% Total Compensation US$6.7m US$4.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. A high-salary is usually a no-brainer when it comes to attracting the best executives, but Piper Sandler Companies paid Chad Abraham a nominal salary to the CEO over the past 12 months, instead focusing on non-salary compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Piper Sandler Companies' Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Piper Sandler Companies has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 70% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 61% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Piper Sandler Companies Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 77%, over three years, would leave most Piper Sandler Companies shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Piper Sandler Companies prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Piper Sandler Companies that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Piper Sandler Companies is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

