Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Performance Food Group Company's (NYSE:PFGC) CEO Compensation For Now

CEO George Holm has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 18 November 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For George Holm Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Performance Food Group Company has a market capitalization of US$7.4b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.2m for the year to July 2021. That's a notable increase of 33% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$6.0m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Performance Food Group Company pays George Holm north of the industry median. Moreover, George Holm also holds US$109m worth of Performance Food Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 12% Other US$7.2m US$5.2m 88% Total Compensation US$8.2m US$6.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. Performance Food Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Performance Food Group Company's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Performance Food Group Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 47% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 30%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Performance Food Group Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Performance Food Group Company shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. We still think that some shareholders will be hesitant of increasing CEO pay until EPS growth improves, since they are already paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 4 warning signs for Performance Food Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

