Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been reasonably good and CEO E. Santi has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 07 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a market capitalization of US$73b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$14m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 9.3% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$8.8m. This suggests that E. Santi is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, E. Santi directly owns US$48m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 10% Other US$13m US$14m 90% Total Compensation US$14m US$15m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. Illinois Tool Works pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:ITW CEO Compensation May 1st 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 8.1% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 11% over the previous year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Illinois Tool Works Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 71%, over three years, would leave most Illinois Tool Works Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

