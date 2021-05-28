Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Compensation For Now

CEO Bill Stein has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Bill Stein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$44b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$16m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 33% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$7.8m. This suggests that Bill Stein is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 6% Other US$15m US$11m 94% Total Compensation US$16m US$12m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. In Digital Realty Trust's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) grow by 13% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 33%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term FFO improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for providing a total return of 55% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 6 warning signs for Digital Realty Trust (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Digital Realty Trust is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

