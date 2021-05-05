Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Cytokinetics, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been reasonably good and CEO Robert Blum has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 12 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Cytokinetics, Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.2m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 78% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$682k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.8m. This suggests that Robert Blum is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Robert Blum also holds US$4.5m worth of Cytokinetics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$682k US$656k 11% Other US$5.5m US$2.8m 89% Total Compensation US$6.2m US$3.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. Cytokinetics sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Cytokinetics, Incorporated's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CYTK CEO Compensation May 5th 2021

Over the past three years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 6.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 108%.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. We wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cytokinetics, Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Cytokinetics, Incorporated for providing a total return of 185% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Cytokinetics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.