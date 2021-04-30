Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated's (NYSE:CHCT) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has been reasonably good and CEO Tim Wallace has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 06 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.7m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 44% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$645k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated pays Tim Wallace north of the industry median. Moreover, Tim Wallace also holds US$43m worth of Community Healthcare Trust stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$645k US$540k 17% Other US$3.1m US$2.1m 83% Total Compensation US$3.7m US$2.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Community Healthcare Trust pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated's Growth

Over the past three years, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has seen its funds from operations (FFO) grow by 28% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 123%, over three years, would leave most Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Community Healthcare Trust that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

