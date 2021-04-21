Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has been reasonably good and CEO Jerry Baack has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 27 April 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$441m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 12% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$575k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. pays Jerry Baack north of the industry median. Furthermore, Jerry Baack directly owns US$18m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$575k US$575k 39% Other US$883k US$1.1m 61% Total Compensation US$1.5m US$1.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 51% of total compensation represents salary and 49% is other remuneration. Bridgewater Bancshares pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 21% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

