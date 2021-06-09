Shareholders May Be More Conservative With BayCom Corp's (NASDAQ:BCML) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, the share price of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 15 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing BayCom Corp's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that BayCom Corp has a market capitalization of US$199m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.2m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$650k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$100m to US$400m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$761k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that BayCom Corp pays George Guarini north of the industry median. What's more, George Guarini holds US$4.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$650k US$650k 29% Other US$1.6m US$1.3m 71% Total Compensation US$2.2m US$2.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 43% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 57% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that BayCom allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at BayCom Corp's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:BCML CEO Compensation June 9th 2021

BayCom Corp has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5.5% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 4.0% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has BayCom Corp Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 25% for the shareholders, BayCom Corp would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

