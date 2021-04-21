Shareholders May Be A Little Conservative With First Community Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCBC) CEO Compensation For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Will Stafford, First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 27 April 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Will Stafford Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$500m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$867k for the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 4.9% on the prior year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$420k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.1m. This suggests that First Community Bankshares remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Will Stafford directly owns US$5.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$420k US$420k 48% Other US$447k US$407k 52% Total Compensation US$867k US$827k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. First Community Bankshares is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

First Community Bankshares, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, First Community Bankshares, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 17% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has First Community Bankshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

First Community Bankshares, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 0.8% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

