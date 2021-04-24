Shareholders May Be A Little Conservative With Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:CPF) CEO Compensation For Now

The share price of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has struggled to grow by much over the last few years and probably has to do with the fact that earnings growth has gone backwards. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 29 April 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a market capitalization of US$770m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 41% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$563k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.6m. This suggests that Central Pacific Financial remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Paul Yonamine also holds US$798k worth of Central Pacific Financial stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$563k US$566k 39% Other US$892k US$1.9m 61% Total Compensation US$1.5m US$2.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Central Pacific Financial and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly. Its revenue is down 7.4% over the previous year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Central Pacific Financial Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has generated a total shareholder return of 2.4% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The flat share price growth combined with the the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us wonder whether the share price will have any further strong momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Central Pacific Financial that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

