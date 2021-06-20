Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With Xencor, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, shareholders of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have seen a loss on their investment. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. The AGM coming up on 24 June 2021 will be an opportunity for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board and for them to exercise their influence on management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

Comparing Xencor, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Xencor, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 20% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$600k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.7m. From this we gather that Bassil Dahiyat is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Bassil Dahiyat directly owns US$4.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$600k US$567k 13% Other US$3.9m US$3.2m 87% Total Compensation US$4.5m US$3.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. Xencor pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Xencor, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Xencor, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. Its revenue is up 61% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Xencor, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 7.9% over three years, many shareholders in Xencor, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan is in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Xencor that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Xencor is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

