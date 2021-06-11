Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With AutoWeb, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUTO) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, the share price of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 16 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Jared Rowe Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that AutoWeb, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$39m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$909k for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 46% over the year before. In particular, the salary of US$508.8k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$853k. From this we gather that Jared Rowe is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Jared Rowe directly owns US$468k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$509k US$550k 56% Other US$400k US$1.1m 44% Total Compensation US$909k US$1.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. AutoWeb pays out 56% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

AutoWeb, Inc.'s Growth

AutoWeb, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 87% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 35% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has AutoWeb, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few AutoWeb, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -35% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 3 warning signs for AutoWeb that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

