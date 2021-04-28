Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With ACNB Corporation's (NASDAQ:ACNB) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, shareholders of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) have seen a loss on their investment. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 04 May 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Jim Helt Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, ACNB Corporation has a market capitalization of US$240m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$777k over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 4.8% over the previous year. We note that the salary of US$450.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$766k. From this we gather that Jim Helt is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Jim Helt also holds US$381k worth of ACNB stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$450k US$425k 58% Other US$327k US$316k 42% Total Compensation US$777k US$741k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 43% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 57% of the pie. According to our research, ACNB has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at ACNB Corporation's Growth Numbers

ACNB Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 8.9% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has ACNB Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 0.9% over three years, many shareholders in ACNB Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for ACNB that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

