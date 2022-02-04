Shareholders in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 65% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Zoom Video Communications because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Zoom Video Communications share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 158%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Zoom Video Communications' revenue is actually up 100% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ZM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Zoom Video Communications in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Zoom Video Communications shareholders are down 65% for the year, the market itself is up 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 48% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zoom Video Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Zoom Video Communications that you should be aware of.

But note: Zoom Video Communications may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.