Shareholders in York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) is down 18% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -17% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 22%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 11% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 13% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 11% in the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the York Water share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

York Water managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
NasdaqGS:YORW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling York Water stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, York Water shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand York Water better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for York Water (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

York Water is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

