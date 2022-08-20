Shareholders in Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) have lost 77%, as stock drops 11% this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 77% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Xos because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 34% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Xos grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:XOS Earnings Per Share Growth August 20th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Xos' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Xos shareholders are happy with the loss of 77% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xos better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Xos has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

