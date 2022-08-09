Shareholders in Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 53% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 40% lower than three years ago). But it's up 8.6% in the last week.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Whole Earth Brands managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Whole Earth Brands' revenue is actually up 36% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FREE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

We know that Whole Earth Brands has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Whole Earth Brands

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Whole Earth Brands shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 53%. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 12% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Whole Earth Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Whole Earth Brands is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course Whole Earth Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

