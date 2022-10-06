Shareholders in Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 70% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Warby Parker isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Warby Parker saw its revenue grow by 18%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 70% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:WRBY Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Warby Parker is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Warby Parker shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 27% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Warby Parker better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Warby Parker , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

