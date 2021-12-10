Shareholders in Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 22%. Vital Farms hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Vital Farms had to report a 25% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 33% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 133.11.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:VITL Earnings Per Share Growth December 10th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Vital Farms' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While Vital Farms shareholders are down 33% for the year, the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 2.6%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Vital Farms (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Vital Farms is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

