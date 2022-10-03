Shareholders in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 80% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Virgin Galactic Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Virgin Galactic Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Virgin Galactic Holdings saw its revenue grow by 495%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 80% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:SPCE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Virgin Galactic Holdings shareholders are down 80% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 25% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Virgin Galactic Holdings .

