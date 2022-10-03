Shareholders in Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) share price is down 47% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 22%. Victoria's Secret may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 8.6% in the same time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Victoria's Secret reported an EPS drop of 35% for the last year. The share price decline of 47% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.01.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:VSCO Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

Victoria's Secret shareholders are down 47% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 4.1% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Victoria's Secret , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

