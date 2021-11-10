Shareholders in Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 12%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 33%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Vapotherm because we don't have a long term history to look at. The share price has dropped 16% in three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Vapotherm isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Vapotherm increased its revenue by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 12% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Vapotherm stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Vapotherm shareholders are down 12% for the year, the market itself is up 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 16% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vapotherm you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

