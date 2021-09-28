Shareholders in United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) shareholders, since the share price is down 29% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 61%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, United States Cellular actually managed to grow EPS by 39% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:USM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how United States Cellular has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on United States Cellular's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

United States Cellular shareholders are up 4.5% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for United States Cellular (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

