Shareholders in Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are in the red if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 30% over a half decade. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 13% in thirty days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Under Armour moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 0.5% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:UAA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

Under Armour's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 24%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 5% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Under Armour. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Under Armour that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

