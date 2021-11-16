Shareholders in Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 90% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Ucommune International may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Ucommune International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year Ucommune International saw its revenue fall by 9.2%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 90%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:UK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Ucommune International shareholders are down 90% for the year, the market itself is up 30%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ucommune International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

