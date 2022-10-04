Shareholders in Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) share price has gained some 34% in the last three months. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 40%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Twin Disc became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 1.0% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:TWIN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

We know that Twin Disc has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Twin Disc will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Twin Disc shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.4% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Twin Disc .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

