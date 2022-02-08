Shareholders in TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 26% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

TAT Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years TAT Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 5.4% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 5%, annualized. Unfortunately, though, it makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:TATT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between TAT Technologies' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that TAT Technologies' TSR, which was a 23% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TAT Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.4% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that TAT Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

