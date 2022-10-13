Shareholders in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that wasn't enough to see the company deliver market-beating returns over the year. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 45% whereas the market is down , returning (-45%) over the last year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 69%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. Meanwhile, the share price dropped by 45%. It's always work digging deeper, but we'd probably need to see a strong balance sheet and bottom line improvements to get interested in this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

Having lost 45% over the year, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has generated a return within the same ballpark as the broader market. However, shareholders can take a little comfort that the share price is up 12% over the last three months. The selling may have been overdone, so it may be worth taking a closer look at the data to assess its growth potential. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

