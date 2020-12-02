Shareholders in staffing agency Recruit sell $3.6 bln worth of stock

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 6098.T said on Wednesday its shareholders sold 374 billion yen ($3.6 billion) worth of shares as they unwind cross-shareholdings.

The shares were priced at 3,947 yen per share, a 3% discount from Wednesday's close, Recruit said.

Recruit on Monday said its shareholders, which include Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, Toppan Printing Co 7911.T and Japanese television networks, would sell as many as 94.7 million shares in the company, or 5.59% of its outstanding shares to overseas investors.

Japanese companies tend to hold stakes in each other, aiming to fend off potential bidders, but this practice has come in for criticism since the government has begun a drive to improve corporate governance.

Recruit's shares have fallen 10% since Nov. 27, one business day before the announcement. Recruit closed at 4,070 yen on Wednesday.

($1 = 104.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita. Editing by Jane Merriman)

