Shareholders in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) have lost 40%, as stock drops 8.0% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 16%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 25% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 8.4% in the same time.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Splunk isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Splunk isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Splunk increased its revenue by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 40% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Splunk shareholders did even worse, losing 40%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Splunk you should know about.

