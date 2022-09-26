Shareholders in Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 81%. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 5.8% decline in the broader market, throughout the period. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Singularity Future Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Singularity Future Technology reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 13% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 13% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:SGLY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Singularity Future Technology stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Singularity Future Technology has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 13% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Singularity Future Technology (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

But note: Singularity Future Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.