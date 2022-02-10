Shareholders in Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 83% in that time. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 50% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Selecta Biosciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Selecta Biosciences saw its revenue increase by 66% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SELB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Selecta Biosciences stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Selecta Biosciences had a tough year, with a total loss of 50%, against a market gain of about 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Selecta Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Selecta Biosciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Selecta Biosciences is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

