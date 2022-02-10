Shareholders in Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) have lost 23%, as stock drops 7.9% this past week

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shareholders, since the share price is down 23% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 73%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 7.9%.

After losing 7.9% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Select Energy Services isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Select Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 38% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 7% per year is hardly undeserved. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:WTTR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Select Energy Services will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Select Energy Services' total shareholder return last year was 17%. This recent result is much better than the 7% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Select Energy Services is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Select Energy Services better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

