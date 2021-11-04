Shareholders in Rockley Photonics Holdings (NYSE:RKLY) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 36%. Because Rockley Photonics Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Rockley Photonics Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Rockley Photonics Holdings saw its revenue fall by 45%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 31% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RKLY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Rockley Photonics Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Rockley Photonics Holdings shareholders are down 31% for the year, the market itself is up 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Rockley Photonics Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Rockley Photonics Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.