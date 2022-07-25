Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 62% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Rocket Lab USA because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 48% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Rocket Lab USA didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Rocket Lab USA saw its revenue grow by 63%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 62%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RKLB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Rocket Lab USA will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Rocket Lab USA shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 48%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rocket Lab USA better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Rocket Lab USA you should be aware of.

