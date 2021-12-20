Shareholders in Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) have lost 64%, as stock drops 10% this past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) share price managed to fall 66% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since Rayonier Advanced Materials has shed US$40m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Rayonier Advanced Materials wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Rayonier Advanced Materials grew its revenue at 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 11% over the period. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RYAM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Rayonier Advanced Materials stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Rayonier Advanced Materials shareholders lost 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Rayonier Advanced Materials (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Rayonier Advanced Materials is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

