Shareholders in Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 81%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Protagonist Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Protagonist Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 67%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 81% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:PTGX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Protagonist Therapeutics shareholders are down 81% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Protagonist Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

