Shareholders in Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 65% in that time. Precision BioSciences hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 53% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Precision BioSciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Precision BioSciences saw its revenue grow by 437%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 65% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:DTIL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, Precision BioSciences shareholders might be miffed that they lost 65%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 53% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Precision BioSciences better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Precision BioSciences .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

