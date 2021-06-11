Shareholders in Poland's Pekao bank back dividend, pending regulator's approval

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Poland's second biggest bank, state-run Pekao PEO.WA, agreed on Friday that the lender's dividend payout from 2020 profit would depend on the regulator's approval.

Chief Executive Leszek Skiba had said last month he wanted the bank to pay a dividend for 2020 this year if financial market regulator KNF agreed.

KNF urged banks to suspend dividends in the first half of 2021 partly because of uncertainty about the coronavirus crisis.

At Friday's meeting, Pekao's shareholders adopted a resolution proposed by state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA, which owns 20% stake in Pekao, that sets out different options depending on the final regulator's approval.

According to the resolution, Pekao may pay out 1.07 zlotys, 2.14 zlotys or 3.21 zlotys per share from 2020 profit or not pay out a dividend.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

