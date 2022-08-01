Shareholders in PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have lost 88%, as stock drops 13% this past week

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down63% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for PLx Pharma isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that PLx Pharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

PLx Pharma grew its revenue by 37,353% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 88% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:PLXP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, PLx Pharma shareholders did even worse, losing 88%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for PLx Pharma (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

