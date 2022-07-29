Shareholders in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have lost 73%, as stock drops 7.8% this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 73% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 32% in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 7.8%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Pinterest managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Pinterest's revenue is actually up 40% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PINS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Pinterest is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Pinterest stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Pinterest shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 73%. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 10% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Pinterest is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

