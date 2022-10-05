Shareholders in Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 35% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Phibro Animal Health's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.8% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 18% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 11.50 further reflects this reticence.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:PAHC Earnings Per Share Growth October 5th 2022

Dive deeper into Phibro Animal Health's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Phibro Animal Health's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Phibro Animal Health the TSR over the last 5 years was -59%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Phibro Animal Health shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Phibro Animal Health (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

