Shareholders in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) share price dropped 55% in the last half decade. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Paratek Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue at 61% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 9% per year - disappointing considering the growth. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:PRTK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Paratek Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 5.2% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Paratek Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

