Shareholders in Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) have lost 44%, as stock drops 11% this past week

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 44%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 12%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Palantir Technologies because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Palantir Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Palantir Technologies increased its revenue by 43%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 44%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

Palantir Technologies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Palantir Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 44%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Palantir Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Palantir Technologies you should be aware of.

