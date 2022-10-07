Shareholders in Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 67% in that time. Outset Medical hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Outset Medical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Outset Medical increased its revenue by 39%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 67% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Outset Medical shareholders are down 67% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 6.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Outset Medical has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

