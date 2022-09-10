Shareholders in Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 64% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Orgenesis made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Orgenesis grew its revenue at 23% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 10% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:ORGS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 10th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Orgenesis shareholders are down 61% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Orgenesis (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

